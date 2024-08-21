Dozens arrested after Pro-Palestinian, anti-DNC protesters clash with CPD

Pro-Palestinian and anti-DNC protests in Chicago Tuesday resulted in 67 people arrested, a lawyers guild said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Please note: This content may be disturbing for some viewers

Dozens of people were arrested after clashing with police at an un-permitted protest outside the Israeli Consulate Tuesday night.

The National Lawyers Guild Chicago says at least 67 protesters were arrested during Tuesday night's protest. They were taken to the 19th Police District.

After speeches, a crowd of about 200 protesters attempted to break through a police bike line and fighting broke out.

Hundreds of Chicago police officers in riot gear, face shields and batons held the line and boxed the group in.

A fire was set on the ground at a downtown Chicago protest Tuesday night.

Protesters again tried to engage with police, but were instead funneled through the Loop downtown by bike blockades.

Some protesters left, some were arrested, and others marched on near Union Station, where a few climbed onto signs before forcibly being taken down and carried off by Chicago police to waiting city buses.

Several Pro-Palestinian groups plan to protest once again Wednesday afternoon, this time near Union Park.

In a statement, the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest said, "We are appalled to see violence during the protest in front of our offices. This is anything but peaceful and completely contradictory to the spirit of the DNC. This vocal minority does not represent the vast bipartisan majority of Americans who stand strong in support of Israel.

"It was incredibly heartwarming to see many Americans countering this hate in front of our office, echoing the strong bond between America and Israel.

"We are beyond disappointed with the ongoing support the mayor has been giving to the anti-Israel protests in Chicago, particularly during the DNC, and his continued disregard for the large pro-Israel and Jewish community in the city.

"Lastly, we are grateful to all the law enforcement officers who are out protecting the city during the DNC. We applaud their self-sacrifice and countless hours of work to ensure the safety of all Chicagoans."