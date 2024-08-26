ABC7's Samantha Chatman returns to Kenwood Academy for Chicago Public Schools' 1st day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As thousands of Chicago Public Schools students head back to school, ABC7 Chicago is celebrating our own CPS alum.

Samantha Chatman attended CPS schools from kindergarten to high school.

"Kenwood academy has a special place in my heart. I'm a proud bronco."

I was a part of Kenwood's Academic Center-where 7th and 8th grade students attend the high school and take advanced classes.

Nestled in Chicago's Historic Hyde Park neighborhood, Kenwood is one of the most renown high schools on the city's South Side.

Principal Karen Calloway worked at Kenwood when I attended the school--she's is proud of how far they've come-and the incredible heights they've reached under her administration.

"The majority of my professional career has been at Kenwood," Calloway said. "It definitely has a special place in my heart."

The school has seen exponential growth in enrollment. It is now the 5th largest high school in the city.

One of the big changes since I was here is the academic center. It is now housed in a completely separate building next door.

"We're probably twice the size than when you were a student," Principal Calloway said. "Our current academic center has 300 students. Our 7th and 8th grade programs are busting at the seams."

Calloway said Kenwood's secret sauce is all about excelling in what she calls the four as.

Activities, academics, athletics and the arts: we do equally well in all of them. Kenwood Academic Center Principal Karen Calloway

There was one place in the school that I just had to revisit: the choir room.

One of my fondest memories was being a part of the award-winning Kenwood Academy Concert Choir.

Believe it or not, there are still quite a few teachers from when I was a student who are still here.

That includes, my social studies teacher, Mr. Ivan Sarudi, who now teaches English.

"I remember you Samantha," Mr. Sarudi said. "You were such a great kid. You were into music. Very vocal and you had your opinions. Great debates."

One thing that was always consistent on my report card: "talks too much."

With a vast courseload and emphasis on higher education-Principal Calloway believes in her heart that Kenwood Academy is one of the best high schools in the city.

"If you want your student to go to college for free, this is where you should send them," Calloway said. "Last year's graduating class had $97 million in college scholarships."

Principal Calloway shared her excited about Kenwood's thriving boys' and girls' sports teams.

Caloway said they work hard and play hard. She believes that's why they're seeing record enrollment. Students all over the city are vying to become Broncos.

