Chicago Public Schools students heading back to class amid heat wave

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of thousands of Chicago Public Schools students return to the classroom Monday.

With the extreme heat across our area, school officials are taking all the precautions to keep students safe.

It's definitely going to be a hot one, but CPS says they are ready. In a letter sent over the weekend the district assured parents and students that all classrooms are equipped with air conditioning.

They also said that they will have teams on hand to fix any issued that arise.

In addition, there are several other precautions being taken. Recess and physical education classes will be moved inside for Monday and Tuesday, with outdoor sporting competitions canceled and practices either moved inside or canceled as well.

Of course the heat adds just one more day to the extensive planning that goes into getting CPS's 634 schools ready for the first day. Maximizing attendance from day one is always a huge priority and so CTA, is, as they have for many years now offering free rides today for all K-12 children, along with an accompanying adult. Parents telling us they are ready for both school and the heat.

"I am going to try to get him as prepared as possible and hydrated and stuff like that," parent Ben Linton said. "But they got transportation so they'll be OK"

As always the mayor will be on hand for a ceremonial bell ringing. This year, he along with CPS CEO Pedro Martinez will be at McAuliffe Elementary School.