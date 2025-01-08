CPS Inspector General releases annual report

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Wednesday, January 8, 2025 12:22PM
The Chicago Public Schools Office of the Inspector General released its annual report Wednesday.

Part of the report recommends that CPS make adjustments to how it oversees high school sports.

In one case, the OIG found a high school basketball coach helped fraudulently enroll student athletes using fake documents.

The OIG also identified three dozen referees that officiated sporting events despite being on the district's Do Not Hire list.

That included eight people previously investigated by CPS for sexual misconduct with students.

To view the report, click here

