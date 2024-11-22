CPS makes changes to Senn High School arts program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is frustration at Chicago's Senn High School, because of changes to the arts program.

That's what the school is known for.

Each day, students take two classes in their particular discipline.

But starting next year, arts time will be cut by nearly half.

CPS says that will give students time to take classes they need to graduate.

"If you are taking away what makes our arts program special, then for sure people will start to have second thoughts and doubts," senior Leo Spiegel said. "I know some of my friends are planning on transferring."

CPS said in a statement, "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) highly values arts programming as part of a high quality, rigorous, and joyful student learning experience and is extremely proud of the curriculum and course offerings at Nicholas Senn High School. Senn High School will continue to be a designated IB and neighborhood high school with a robust Fine & Performing Arts Magnet Program, offering a varied and wide-ranging studio-based model for arts classes across the four disciplines of visual arts, dance, music, and theater, as well as extracurricular opportunities related to arts education.

"In order to better align with state and local graduation requirements, Senn High School is making changes to the Fine & Performing Arts Magnet Program. These changes will ensure all students meet computer science and physical education requirements, while still providing a rich arts program aligned to other Fine and Performing Arts programs across the district. These changes will impact 120 current freshmen and sophomores in the arts program. Future Senn Arts students will follow the updated course of study.

"The school is adjusting the sequence of art classes to ensure that current freshmen and sophomores and incoming students meet these graduation requirements without having to apply for waivers. This adjustment will still provide high-quality arts programming with a minimum of five courses over four years for incoming freshmen. Students in the graduating classes 2025 and 2026 will not be impacted. Current freshmen and sophomores at Senn will have the opportunity to take at least six arts classes over four years rather than eight by the time they graduate. This positions the program to remain a strong arts option to prepare students for careers in the arts as it continues to outpace the standard graduation requirement of two arts courses."