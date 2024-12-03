24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago Public Schools parents calling for restoration of bus service

ByEvelyn Holmes WLS logo
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 11:47AM
A group of Chicago Public Schools parents and aldermen are calling on CPS to restore school bus services for students.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of CPS parents and aldermen are calling to restore school bus services for students.

It's an ongoing struggle for parents of students trying to get their kids to school as the district continues to suffer with transportation issues.

Tuesday, a local parents' group will be asking Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez to immediately restore bus service.

They also want the district to reinstate stipends previously provided to parents for alternative transportation.

Parents of diverse learners and students with disabilities said they have been most adversely affected by the ongoing bus driver shortage.

CPS said it's making progress addressing the issue. More diverse learners have bus service now compared to the start of the school year.

Starting Monday, select students will take part in the district's new transportation hub program.

It's a pilot program that allows for centralized pick-up and drop-off locations at specific schools.

CPS officials said the program will allow them to transport more students with fewer drivers, more efficiently, especially since The district has not been able to bus students from magnet or selective enrollment schools this year

Some parents aren't convinced. They're expected to be joined by several Tuesday to call on the new school board to address the bus shortage issue.

