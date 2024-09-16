Chicago Public Schools releases five-year plan to close equity gap called 'Together We Rise'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal COVID dollars helped Chicago Public Schools fund extra resources for neighborhood schools in Chicago's low income areas. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said investing in those schools has brought higher results, especially among Black students. Building on that is the goal of the district's five-year strategic plan released Monday.

"We are elevating our neighborhood schools, both elementary and high school and we are investing because our growth is coming from our neighborhood schools," Martinez said.

The main goal of the plan, called "Together We Rise," is to close the equity gap. Martinez insists it is not at the expense of selective enrollment, magnet and charter schools. The plan does not call for any changes to those schools but, the district is moving away from ranking schools.

"No longer are we saying this school has a high rating or those school has a low rating, all this tells families is the district is not going to invest in this low performing school," Martinez said.

In addition, the plan calls for shifting from using metrics to define student success to using holistic measures of learning and wellbeing as benchmarks.

"So for example, does every child have access to a strong curriculum? Do they have access to a curriculum where they can see themselves, where their identity is being affirmed?" said Martinez.

Alderpeople were briefed on the CPS plan a few days ago. Some are not buying a plan that doesn't use rankings and metrics to measure student achievement.

"We are seeing this touchy feely policy where everyone is going to get a participation medal for being in school applied to CPS and I think it's going to have very dangerous effects on then next generation," said 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez.

The biggest challenge for CPS is funding the plan. COVID funds run out this year and next school year district faces a more than $500 million deficit.

