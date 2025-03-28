CPS, CTU back at negotiating table as 3 key issues left to be hammered out

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union are back at the negotiating table trying to hammer out a deal, but key issues are on the line.

With CPS students getting ready to head back to school next week after spring break, a new teachers contract could potentially be joining them.

After a late-night of bargaining, CPS officials tell ABC7 there are still three issues to be hammered out: veteran educator pay, elementary planning time and teacher evaluations.

CPS released a statement writing in part, "...a tentative agreement has not been reached and discussion are ongoing...Negotiations are continuing today with the goal of finalizing a comprehensive package that CTU leadership can present to its larger bargaining team for recommendation to the House of Delegates in the near future."

On Thursday...after speaking with CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, CTU President Stacy Davis Gates and CPS Board President Sean Harden last week, Johnson now says his hope is that both sides will settle on a deal as soon as possible, for the sake of the students.

He writes, "We know they are nearing a tentative agreement. The rank-and-file educators, the bargaining committee, and the elected delegates will ultimately make the decision on whether or not this is a suitable offer."

After a year's long negotiation, CTU leaders say significant progress has been made and it's their hope the next contract is in the best interest of students educators and school communities.

They write, "Educators prize attention to detail and our union prizes our democratic progress. In the coming days, we will be refining the details and our Big Bargaining Team made up of rank-and-file members will be considering whether it can approve the offers on the table as a tentative agreement."

CTU officials said a deal could be struck as soon as next week.