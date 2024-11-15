Chicago rapper Lil Durk pleads not guilty to murder-for-hire charges, officials say

LOS ANGELES (WLS) -- Chicago rapper Lil Durk pleaded not guilty to murder-for-hire charges Thursday.

The rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks, was appeared in federal court in Los Angeles for his arraignment, where he made a not guilty plea.

Lil Durk's trail has been set for January 7, 2025 in Los Angeles.

READ MORE | Lil Durk case: Chicago rapper charged in superseding indictment alleging murder-for-hire plot

There will be addition pre-trial hearings in November and December, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it become available.

