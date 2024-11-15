24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago rapper Lil Durk pleads not guilty to murder-for-hire charges, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 15, 2024 1:20AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

LOS ANGELES (WLS) -- Chicago rapper Lil Durk pleaded not guilty to murder-for-hire charges Thursday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks, was appeared in federal court in Los Angeles for his arraignment, where he made a not guilty plea.

Lil Durk's trail has been set for January 7, 2025 in Los Angeles.

READ MORE | Lil Durk case: Chicago rapper charged in superseding indictment alleging murder-for-hire plot

There will be addition pre-trial hearings in November and December, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it become available.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW