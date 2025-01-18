Bidding opens for properties 'city's worst landowner' must sell

Suzie Wilson must sell more than 800 pieces of land after filing for bankruptcy.

Suzie Wilson must sell more than 800 pieces of land after filing for bankruptcy.

Suzie Wilson must sell more than 800 pieces of land after filing for bankruptcy.

Suzie Wilson must sell more than 800 pieces of land after filing for bankruptcy.

Suzie Wilson must sell more than 800 pieces of land after filing for bankruptcy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bidding is now open for one of the largest mass sale of properties in Chicago since the Great Chicago Fire.

This is an update to a story we told you about in November involving a suburban businesswoman, dubbed the "city's worst landowner."

Suzie Wilson must sell more than 800 pieces of land after filing for bankruptcy.

Wilson owes the city of Chicago more than $15 million in unpaid fines and fees.

Most of the properties are vacant lots on the South and West sides, and many are in disrepair.

The bidding for the properties, which is open now, has a deadline of March 7.

You can read more about the properties here.