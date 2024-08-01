Avondale restaurant Eden uses fresh produce from onsite greenhouse; chef shares cabbage recipe

Chicago restaurant Eden in Avondale uses fresh produce from an onsite greenhouse; Chef Devon Quinn shared a cabbage recipe Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sun, heat and rain: The weather this summer has been good for gardens.

And, if yours is bringing up fresh fruits and veggies, it's time to cook up a storm.

Eden Chicago has an onsite greenhouse in the Avondale neighborhood.

Chef Devon Quinn loves featuring the fresh produce on the weekly menu.

Quinn joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday, and is chief culinary officer of The Paramount.

He demonstrated how to make the Wholesome Harvest Farm Roasted Sweetheart Cabbage, Creamed Corn, Sourdough Gremolata.

Visit edeninchicago.com or theparamountgroupchicago.com for more information.

Eden, which serves new, simple, clean American cuisine, according to its website, is located at 2734 W. Roscoe St.