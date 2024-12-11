Chicago Restaurant Week announces participating restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week has revealed the restaurants participating for this year.

Chicago Restaurant Week is in its 18th year and will run from January 24 until February 9.

"Chicago's incomparable culinary talent and cultural richness come alive every year during Chicago Restaurant Week," said Rich Gamble, Interim President and CEO of Choose Chicago. "With the highest number of participating restaurants since its inception, Chicago Restaurant Week presents the ideal opportunity for both visitors and locals to explore cuisines throughout our neighborhoods and fully embrace the diversity and quality of our culinary scene. Our restaurants make Chicago one of the most remarkable cities in the world."

More than 470 restaurants are participating this year.

A full list is available at eatitupchicago.com.

