Rosebud on Randolph becoming Mauricio Gomez's Esta Loca

Rosebud on Randolph, a popular Italian restaurant in the Chicago Loop, will soon become Mauricio Gomez's Esta Loca Mexican restaurant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rosebud on Randolph is undergoing a rebranding.

They are switching from Italian to Mexican cuisine.

Mauricio Gomez's Esta Loca will feature signature dishes like carne asada and al pastor.

Rosebud will remain open during the transition until the new restaurant opens in the coming months.

If you can't wait to try the new Mexican dishes, they'll be available for carry-out starting next week.