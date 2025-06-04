Vegan village food hall in the works for South Shore neighborhood: 'We want community investment'

Chicago chefs and restaurants said a plan for a vegan village food hall is in the works for 79th Street in the South Shore neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vegans may have a new destination in Chicago as a South Shore restaurateur is trying to take a step toward revitalizing 79th Street.

A "vegan village" is in the works in the South Shore neighborhood. The collaboration of restaurants could spark more commerce along what was once a vibrant business corridor.

It was a busy lunchtime Wednesday at Majani restaurant at 72nd and Exchange. Majani's owner, Chef Tsadakeeyah Emmanuel, known as Chef T, just celebrated eight years in business serving vegan cuisine.

"People come from all across Chicago to Majani here in South Shore," Emmanuel said. "People will travel for good food whether is it plant-based or not.

Soon, Chef T may expand with the help of community investors.

"I feel like it's not enough like we aren't doing enough to make an impact on the community," Emmanuel said.

Chef T is planning a vegan village food hall across from Rainbow Beach at 79th and South Shore Drive. He is developing a space for four vegan restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating. For a percentage of the project's funding, he is looking to the community to invest.

"We want community investment," Emmanuel said. "We want to have folks feel like ideally 100, 200 folks who feel like they are invested in and they become ambassadors."

"I think it's about time that local business owners are taking advantage of non traditional means to raise capital," said Tonya Trice, South Shore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

Trice said in one of the last predominately Black lakefront communities, that corner is an important attraction for visitors and other potential businesses along 79th.

"We are attracting younger people into the community," Trice said. "We just need to find ways for them to come into the corridor and spend their dollars play and shop and be active."

If crowdfunding goes as planned, Chef T plans to open the vegan village in fall of 2026.