Soul food restaurant Nafsi 1916 opening at South Shore Cultural Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon for a new restaurant on the city's South Side.

Nafsi 1916 is opening soon at the South Shore Cultural Center, located at 7059 S. South Shore Dr.

The restaurant will be in a facility that is now run by the Chicago Park District.

They will serve what the owners call "elevated soul food."

The new restaurant opens to the public on Friday.

