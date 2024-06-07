Chicago crime: 4 teen boys charged in East Ukrainian Village robbery, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four teenage boys have been charged in a Northwest Side robbery that happened on Thursday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said four teen boys, two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, implied that they had a weapon and took property from a 25-year-old man in the East Ukrainian Village neighborhood's 1000-block of North Honore Street just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said the teens have also been charged in connection with an attempted robbery that happened about 10 minutes earlier in the nearby 1700-block of West Cortez Street.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

