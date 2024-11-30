Thieves posting online ads about motorcycle for sale, robbing potential buyers at gunpoint: CPD

Suspects in a series of Chicago robberies near 40th and Oakenwald have been targeting people interested in a motorcycle for sale.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves are posting online ads about a motorcycle for sale and then targeting potential buyers, Chicago police said.

At least three robberies have happened since October, with the most recent robbery happening this week:



4000-block of South Oakenwald Ave. on Oct. 4 at 6:45 p.m.

4000-block of South Oakenwald Ave. on Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m.

1000-block of East 40th Pl. on Nov. 26 at 4 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect tells potential buyers to meet in the alley near 40th and Oakenwald on the city's South Side.

That is when a second person pulls out a gun and takes the victims' money.

So far, no one has been hurt.

Police said the suspects are described as males between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 who wear dark clothing.

