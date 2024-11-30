Thieves posting online ads about motorcycle for sale, robbing potential buyers at gunpoint: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves are posting online ads about a motorcycle for sale and then targeting potential buyers, Chicago police said.
At least three robberies have happened since October, with the most recent robbery happening this week:
Investigators said the suspect tells potential buyers to meet in the alley near 40th and Oakenwald on the city's South Side.
That is when a second person pulls out a gun and takes the victims' money.
So far, no one has been hurt.
Police said the suspects are described as males between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 who wear dark clothing.
