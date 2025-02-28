CPD issues 2nd warning about group robbing people outside Lakeview, Gold Coast, Wrigleyville bars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued another warning about a group of thieves robbing people waiting for rideshares on the North Side.

There have been at least eight incidents in recent weeks. Police issued their first warning about the robberies in January.

All of the robberies have taken place in the Wrigleyville, Lakeview or Gold Coast neighborhoods in the early morning hours.

Police say the suspects, three to four males aged 16-25, have been targeting people waiting outside bars for rideshares.

The suspects come up to the victim and pull out a gun or use physical force to take that person's property.

In several incidents, the victims' banking information was accessed through phones.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:





3500-block of North Clark Street on Jan. 5 at 1:30 a.m.



3500-block of North Clark Street on Jan. 5 at 2:30 a.m.



3500-block of North Clark Street on Jan. 11 at 1:10 a.m.



10-block of West Division Street on Jan. 11 at 3 a.m.



10-block of East Elm Street on Jan. 12 at 2:16 a.m.



1000-block of West Newport Avenue on Feb. 9 at 2 a.m.



3500-block of North Clark Street on Feb. 23 at 1:55 a.m.



3600-block of North Clark Street on Feb. 23 at 3:45 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

