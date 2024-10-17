24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman knocked to ground during robbery at Loop restaurant: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 17, 2024 12:43PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old woman was knocked to the ground during a robbery in the Loop Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The woman was in a restaurant in the 100-block of North State Street just before 9:20 p.m., CPD said.

When she was walking out, she got into a verbal altercation with several suspects, police said. Those suspects then knocked her to the ground, took her property and fled the scene, according to CPD.

The woman suffered minor injuries. She was treated by Chicago fire crews and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Two people of interest were taken into custody after the alleged strong arm robbery.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

