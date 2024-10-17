Man, woman kidnapped in Little Village, forced to withdraw money from ATMs: Chicago police

Suspects, several of whom were armed with guns, also robbed restaurant in area, CPD said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were kidnapped and forced on a crime spree on Chicago's Southwest Side early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Chicago police are still looking for suspects later Thursday morning, just hours after two people were forced to pull money from ATMs.

It all happened around 3 a.m. in the 3400-block of West 26th Street in Little Village.

CPD said a 48-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were about to go into a restaurant, when a dark SUV pulled up and five suspects jumped out.

Police say three of them were armed with guns.

The suspects robbed the restaurant, and then forced the two people into their SUV, driving them to multiple ATMs to take out cash.

CPD said the suspects let the victims go, and then drove off.

No one was injured in the incident.

Video in the area later Thursday morning showed crime scene tape blocking off Los Tamales de la Tia restaurant.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

