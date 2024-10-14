2 killed, 1 injured in Bronzeville rollover crash outside Chicago Police Headquarters: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and a woman were killed in a crash in front of Chicago Police Headquarters early Monday morning.

Chicago police said an 18-year-old man in a black Infiniti sedan was driving south in the 3500-block of South Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville just before 1:40 a.m., when he didn't stop at a red light.

He hit a silver sedan in the intersection, CPD said.

Chicago fire crews took the 45-year-old man driving the silver sedan to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. CFD also took a 40-year-old woman, who was riding in the car, to U of C, where she died, as well.

The 18-year-old was taken to U of C in fair condition, police said.

Video from the scene shows the silver car flipped on its side, with heavy police and first responder presence.

The Major Accidents Unit was on the scene investigating later Monday morning.

CPD did not immediately share information about possible charges.

