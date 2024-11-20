Senior citizen claims resident who attacked her allowed to move back into Washington Park building

A Chicago senior claims a fellow resident who she said attacked her has been allowed to move back into her building.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Frances Banks' community stood by her side Wednesday after the senior citizen said she was attacked inside her apartment building this past July by a fellow resident and neighbor.

The group claims the man who allegedly attacked her was allowed to move back into the same building as Banks.

According to Chicago police, the incident happened on July 10 just before 11 a.m. inside Good Shepherd Tower on East Garfield Blvd.

Police said 83-year-old Frances Banks got into an argument with the suspect before the man pushed and struck Banks.

CPD said Banks refused treatment, but was scraped on the side of her face.

The suspect, a 74-year-old man was charged with battery, a misdemeanor.

Banks did not want to talk on camera, but was joined by community members and the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization outside the Department of Housing and Urban Development downtown.

They are asking HUD to meet with the victim, her family and building management to create a safety plan for Banks.

"Just last Friday, the attacker was moved back into the building," Shannon Bennett, executive director of the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization. "That ain't right. We are standing in solidarity with Ms. Frances Banks to get justice."

"When the incident happened, nobody called to let me know," Sabrina Freeman, daughter of Frances Banks, said. "When I did find out, they barred me from the building - not the person that beat my mom."

ABC7 has reached out to HUD for comment, but have not heard back.

Good Shepherd Tower, where Banks lives, did not want to comment.