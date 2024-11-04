Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain, gusty winds Monday, Election Day; low severe threat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is an AccuWeather Alert Monday night for heavy rain threat and gusty winds. There is also a very low severe storm threat.
There is a lull in the precipitation for most of the area through midday Monday. There are still gusty winds and mild temperatures, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.
There is a chance of heavy rain Monday night, with some thunderstorms and over 45 mph winds possible. There is a small chance of a severe storms, with wind as the main threat.
The far southwest suburbs are under a Level 1 risk of severe weather.
Heavy rain pushes in after 6 p.m., with the heaviest rain likely between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.
One to 2 inches of rain are possible for some of the area. Higher totals are possible, as well.
More heavy rain is possible from 2 to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Election Day, on-and-off showers are possible, with mild temperatures.
There is a low chance of a severe storm Tuesday, with gusty winds and a brief spin-up tornado possible.
Most of the rain will be out of the area by 7 p.m. Tuesday.