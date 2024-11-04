24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain, gusty winds Monday, Election Day; low severe threat

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 4, 2024 8:15PM
Heavy rain, gusty winds expected Mon., Election Day; low severe threat
Heavy rain, gusty winds expected Mon., Election Day; low severe threatThe Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain and gusty winds Monday and Election Day 2024. There is a low severe threat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is an AccuWeather Alert Monday night for heavy rain threat and gusty winds. There is also a very low severe storm threat.

There is a lull in the precipitation for most of the area through midday Monday. There are still gusty winds and mild temperatures, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

There is a chance of heavy rain Monday night, with some thunderstorms and over 45 mph winds possible. There is a small chance of a severe storms, with wind as the main threat.

The far southwest suburbs are under a Level 1 risk of severe weather.

Heavy rain pushes in after 6 p.m., with the heaviest rain likely between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

One to 2 inches of rain are possible for some of the area. Higher totals are possible, as well.

More heavy rain is possible from 2 to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Election Day, on-and-off showers are possible, with mild temperatures.

There is a low chance of a severe storm Tuesday, with gusty winds and a brief spin-up tornado possible.

Most of the rain will be out of the area by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW