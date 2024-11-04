Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain, gusty winds Monday, Election Day; low severe threat

The Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain and gusty winds Monday and Election Day 2024. There is a low severe threat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is an AccuWeather Alert Monday night for heavy rain threat and gusty winds. There is also a very low severe storm threat.

There is a lull in the precipitation for most of the area through midday Monday. There are still gusty winds and mild temperatures, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

There is a chance of heavy rain Monday night, with some thunderstorms and over 45 mph winds possible. There is a small chance of a severe storms, with wind as the main threat.

The far southwest suburbs are under a Level 1 risk of severe weather.

Heavy rain pushes in after 6 p.m., with the heaviest rain likely between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

One to 2 inches of rain are possible for some of the area. Higher totals are possible, as well.

More heavy rain is possible from 2 to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Election Day, on-and-off showers are possible, with mild temperatures.

There is a low chance of a severe storm Tuesday, with gusty winds and a brief spin-up tornado possible.

Most of the rain will be out of the area by 7 p.m. Tuesday.