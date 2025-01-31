Chicago shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured in Austin near Duke Ellington Elementary School, CFDF says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a man was killed and another man was injured on the West Side in a shooting not far from an elementary school.

The fire department said the two men were shot in the 200-block of North Central Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital where his condition is reported to be stable.

The shooting happened around the corner from Duke Ellington Elementary School.

Chicago police have not yet commented on the incident, and the circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately known. It was not clear if anyone is in custody.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

