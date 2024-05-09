Shooting outside Belmont Cragin bar leaves 1 wounded, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was shot outside a bar in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Wednesday night.

Chicago police said a man was shot outside a bar in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Wednesday night.

Chicago police said a man was shot outside a bar in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Wednesday night.

Chicago police said a man was shot outside a bar in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot outside a bar in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 11:11 p.m. in the 5600-block of West Grand Avenue

.

Police said the victim was arguing with another man on the sidewalk, who then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim was shot multiple times in the buttocks and leg and transported to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood