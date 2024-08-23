1 shot inside White Palace Grill restaurant with DNC attendees inside

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was wounded as he was walking out of a restaurant in the South Loop where attendees of the DNC had gathered Thursday night.

Officers have Canal Street blocked off at Roosevelt Road after customers say shots were fired inside the White Palace Grill in the South Loop.

Police said at about 2:58 a.m., a 42-year-old man was inside the restaurant and as he was walking out, a male suspect fired shots, hitting the man several times.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A manager said they had several customers inside when a man walked into the restaurant. He became agitated, she said, started arguing with people and then fired shots, the manager said.

The manager said it was unclear exactly what he was upset about or who he was arguing with.

Some of those customers were DNC delegates, who came to the late night diner, following the convention.

"All of us got down immediately under the tables and thought that there was somebody in the restaurant that was going to shoot every single person that was in there," Colorado delegate Javier Mabrey said. "That's what it felt like at the time because the shots were from within the restaurant."

Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody, police said.

