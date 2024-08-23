Protesters gather outside DNC after-party at Ramova Theater in Bridgeport

A DNC after-party at the Ramova Theater in Bridgeport was met by protesters Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protesters gathered in the Bridgeport neighborhood outside the Ramova Theater where a DNC after-party was being held.

There was a large police presence with officers trying to keep protesters and party-goers separated.

Thursday night, there were thousands of protesters march near the United Center, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The Coalition to March on the DNC are pro-Palestinian and want the U.S. to stop sending aid to Israel, but also demand money for jobs, school, health care, housing and the environment, as opposed to war.

Things remained peaceful with Chicago police controlling and containing the crowd.