10-year-old boy grazed at Bronzeville park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 13, 2024 12:21AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy suffered a graze wound Friday night while he was at a park on the city's South Side.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at Robert Taylor Park in Bronzeville, Chicago police said.

A 10-year-old boy "sustained a graze wound to the right arm by an unknown offender," Chicago police officials said. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No further information about a possible shooting was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate. No arrests were reported.

