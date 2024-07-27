WATCH LIVE

Boy, 14, critically wounded in drive-by shooting in Woodlawn, Chicago police say

Saturday, July 27, 2024 10:41AM
A boy, 14, was critically wounded Friday in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14 year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday night in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Investigators said it happened Friday night around 10:45 p.m near 65th and Cottage Grove.

The teen was walking through an alley when someone in a black Jeep fired shots, police said.

The boy was hit in the abdomen and transported to Comers Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

