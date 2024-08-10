WATCH LIVE

16-year-old boy injured in Bronzeville shooting, Chicago police say

About two hours after Bud Billiken Parade ended, police say a teen suffered a graze wound near the route

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 10, 2024 10:13PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon after the Bud Billiken Parade on the city's South Side.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said a minor suffered a graze wound to the head near East 44th Street and South King Drive, which is near the Bronzeville parade route.

The shooting happened after an altercation between the victim and a male offender around 2:15 p.m., about two hours after the Bud Billiken Parade ended, according to Chicago Police Department officials.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, initially reported to be in good condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

A person of interest was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered on the scene, police said.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available. Chicago police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

