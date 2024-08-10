Bud Billiken Parade 2024: Chicago Back-to-school tradition celebrating '95 Years of Legacy'

The Bud Billiken Parade, the largest African-American parade in the U.S, steps off Saturday, kicking off a beloved Chicago Back-to-school tradition.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crowds will line the streets on the city's South Side for the Bud Billiken Parade on Saturday morning.

The annual Chicago tradition is the largest African-American parade in the United States spanning generations.

Bud Billiken parade route kicks off at 39th, Martin Luther King Drive, travels through Washington Park

The theme for this year is "95 Years of Legacy" with ABC7's Hosea Sanders serving as one of the honorary grand marshals. Actor, singer and Chicago native Jason Weaver will serve as the official 2024 Bud Billiken Parade grand marshal. Weaver is known for his performances in "The Chi," "ATL" and "Drumline."

The summer fun and back-to-school celebration steps off at 10 a.m.

Thousands are expected to make it out for the festivities with many arriving early to claim their spot along the parade route.

Another honorary grand marshal, RhymeFest was on Windy City Weekend sharing his memories of the Bud.

"When I was 10 years old I got to stand on the sidelines and watch Mayor Harold Washington come down in the Bud Billiken and to me he was a hero in our home, he was a god in our home," said Rhymefest. "But then in 2017, I'm 27 and I got to see President Obama and his wife coming in the parade and then i was inspired to not just be an entertainer"

The celebration continues after the parade in Washington Park with a back-to-school festival to help families prepare for the new school year.

The Chicago Defender Charities produces the Bud Billiken Parade and celebration. This year, the organization is also giving away $100,000 in scholarships to students.

ABC7 Chicago to broadcast 2024 Bud Billiken Parade

ABC 7 Chicago will feature a two-hour special broadcast of the parade. It will be available live on ABC 7 and abc7chicago.com on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.