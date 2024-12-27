17-year-old suspect charged in connection to shooting that injured 2-year-old boy in Lawndale: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen suspect is now facing charges after a 2-year-old was critically hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon, Chicago police said.
The incident happened near 14th and Avers in the city's Lawndale neighborhood just after 4 p.m.
Chicago police said the toddler was inside a home when he was struck by bullets multiple times. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a felony count of Obstruct Justice/Destroy Evidence and a misdemeanor count of Cause Child to be Endangered, police said Friday.
A multi-unit building was cordoned off Thursday night, and ABC7 saw a group of people who were clearly upset gathered outside. At one point, officers had to break up people who were arguing. A neighbor told ABC7 he heard people arguing loudly and a baby crying in that unit for days, and expressed sadness that a child was hurt.
Crime scene tape littered the ground and medical gloves remain crumpled up Friday morning near the scene of the post-Christmas shooting that's left a toddler fighting to live.
Even after charges were filed, questions continue to linger about how the toddler was shot inside of a residence in the multi-unit building in the first place.
Police said Thursday a weapon was recovered at the scene and a person of interest was taken into custody.
No further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting was immediately available.
Detectives are now left to piece together the shooting as a toddler fights to live. An investigation by Area Four detectives is ongoing, CPD said.
The teen suspect will appear in court Friday for a juvenile detention hearing.
