Chicago shooting critically injures 2-year-old boy in Lawndale, CFD officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a 2-year-old was critically hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson, the incident happened near 14th and Avers in the city's Lawndale neighborhood around or shortly before 4 p.m.

The boy was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

It was not known if the shooting happened inside of a home or building, or outside, or how many people or shooters may have been involved.

Chicago police have not yet commented on this shooting. No further information was immediately available.

