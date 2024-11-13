24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 killed in Chinatown shooting, Chicago police say

ByChristian Piekos
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 10:24AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed from a shooting in Chinatown Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 9:56 p.m. in the 2400-block of South Normal Avenue.

Officers were responding to shots fired when they found the first victim outside a home with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second victim was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and transported to a hospital, where they later died, police said.

Police believe the shooting may have happened inside a home.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

