Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Little Village, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, in the Little Village neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 3900-block of West 31st Street at about 8:32 p.m.

Police said officers found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds who was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old man was wounded in the abdomen and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said that the man who was killed may have exchanged gunfire with a suspect who fled the scene on foot.

No one is in custody and Are Four detectives are investigating.

