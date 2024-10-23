24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 shot, 1 fatally, near Howard CTA station in Rogers Park: Chicago fire officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 9:14PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, near the Howard CTA station Wednesday in Rogers Park, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD officials said the shooting took place near Howard and Paulina streets.

One person died on the scene and one was taken to Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, CFD said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or who was involved.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

