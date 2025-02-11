2 killed in West Pullman shooting, Chicago police say

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 11, 2025 4:09PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were killed in a shooting in West Pullman Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 7:42 a.m. in the 200-block of East 121st Place.

Police said a 35-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with a known male suspect in a residence when the suspect took out a gun and fired.

The 35-year-old man and a 42-year-old man in the residence at the time were both shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

