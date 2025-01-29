2 teens among 3 shot in East Garfield Park drive-by, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers were among those hurt in a drive-by shooting on the city's West Side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 2:14 p.m. in the 700-block of Homan Avenue, police said.

Three people were standing on the sidewalk when a red vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

A man, 33, was shot multiple times to the body and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and was also taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy had shot in the ankle and was taken to a hospital where is expected to be OK.

Nobody was in custody. CPD Area Four Detectives are investigating.

