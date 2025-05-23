2 teens wounded in South Side shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police said two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting on the South Side Thursday night.

Chicago police said two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting on the South Side Thursday night.

Chicago police said two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting on the South Side Thursday night.

Chicago police said two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting on the South Side Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting on the South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 7:54 p.m. in the 6200-block of South Rhodes Avenue.

Police said the two boys, ages 15 and 17, were in an alley when a red-colored vehicle approached and at least one occupant inside took out a handgun and fired shots.

The 15-year-old was wounded in the thigh and the 17-year-old was shot in the leg and both were transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

