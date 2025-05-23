24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 teens wounded in South Side shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 23, 2025 10:23AM
2 teens shot on South Side: CPD
Chicago police said two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting on the South Side Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting on the South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 7:54 p.m. in the 6200-block of South Rhodes Avenue.

Police said the two boys, ages 15 and 17, were in an alley when a red-colored vehicle approached and at least one occupant inside took out a handgun and fired shots.

The 15-year-old was wounded in the thigh and the 17-year-old was shot in the leg and both were transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

