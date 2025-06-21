Other suspect accused of pointing rifle at police before Ofc. Rivera unintentionally shot by fellow cop

2nd suspect charged in connection to death of Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera

Funeral services have been announced for Krystal Rivera, the Chicago police officer killed by a friendly fire shooting in Chatham earlier this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second suspect has now been charged in connection to the death of Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera.

Jaylin Arnold, 27, is facing multiple felony charged and was scheduled to appear in court Saturday, CPD officials said.

The funeral for Officer Rivera, who was shot and killed by friendly fire earlier this month, will be held next week, Chicago police said Monday.

Arnold was arrested Thursday morning on the South Side by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. The suspect was allegedly armed with a firearm when Officer Rivera and other officers encountered him and another armed suspect on June 5.

Arnold charges include armed violence and possession of a firearm and narcotics, police said.

Adrian Rucker, 25, of Freeport also faces multiple charges in the deadly shooting incident, including armed violence and having an invalid Firearm Owners Identification card.

According to prosecutors, Rucker was inside a Chatham apartment on South Drexel Avenue when police came in, chasing after an armed suspect. It was not immediately clear if Arnold was the suspect being chased.

During that pursuit, prosecutors said police body camera video and security video in the apartment captured Rucker pointing a rifle at officers from behind a couch in the apartment.

Prosecutors said the officers then kept running after the first armed suspect outside of the unit, in the hallway. And that's where police said an officer unintentionally shot Rivera in the back during the pursuit. That was only shot fired that night.

Visitation for Officer Rivera will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. June 24 at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, located at 6901 W. Belmont Ave.

The funeral service will be held at noon on June 25 at Living Word Christian Center, located at 7600 Roosevelt Road in Forest Park.

