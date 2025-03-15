3 injured in shooting near liquor store in Back of the Yards, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A police investigation into a reported shooting is underway Friday evening on the South Side.

Chicago police were still on scene after 9:30 p.m. with crime tape blocking a liquor store where sources told ABC7 three people were shot.

ABC7 could not see any shell casings outside, but there were bullet holes in the window of Goldmore Food & Liquors at 51st & Damen in Back of the Yards.

Sources told ABC7 one person was taken to Stroger Hospital with serious to critical injuries. Two others were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police are still investigating a motive.

There was no word yet if anyone has been arrested.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood