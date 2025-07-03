3 men injured in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were shot Thursday afternoon on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 12:53 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 59th Street in Englewood, Chicago police said.

The three victims were near a sidewalk when they were shot at by two armed male offenders, police said.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the goin and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, CPD said.

Two men, ages 40 and 50, were also shot and taken to hospitals in good condition.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

