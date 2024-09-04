3 shot, including 2 employees, inside Brighton Park gas station, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were wounded in a shooting inside a Brighton Park gas station Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 10:08 p.m. in the 3400-block of South California Avenue.

Police said four suspects were chasing a 25-year-old man and two of the suspects were firing at him as he ran into the gas station. One of the suspects followed the victim inside and continued shooting at him, police said.

The 25-year-old man was wounded in the abdomen and both legs and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Two gas station employees, a 26-year-old man and 25-year-old man, were also wounded, police said.

The 26-year-old employee was shot in the mouth and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition. The 25-year-old employee was shot in the back and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

