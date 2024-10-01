3 wounded in West Chatham shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were wounded in a shooting in the West Chatham neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 9:22 p.m. in the 9300-block of South Stewart Avenue.

Police said the three victims were in a vehicle when shots were fired.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Two other men, both 28 years old, were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

