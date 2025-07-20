4 men injured in Austin shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot Sunday afternoon on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 12:18 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Ferdinand Street in South Austin, Chicago police said.

The victims, four men aged 26, 31, 37 and 51, were on a sidewalk when three armed offenders exited a vehicle and shot at them, police said.

The four victims were all taken to hospitals in good condition.

No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.

