3 shot, 1 fatally in East Chatham, police say

A 24-year-old man died at the hospital from gunshot wounds, police say.

A 24-year-old man died at the hospital from gunshot wounds, police say.

A 24-year-old man died at the hospital from gunshot wounds, police say.

A 24-year-old man died at the hospital from gunshot wounds, police say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a deadly shooting near a South Side strip mall.

The shooting happened on Saturday night at about 11:49 p.m. on 87th Street near Lafayette Avenue, police said.

Investigators said an unknown offender pulled out a firearm and started shooting toward people who were outside.

Chicago police said three people were shot.

A 24-year-old man was shot and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the head; she was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A man, also 24, was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to an area hospital where is expected to be OK.

No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood