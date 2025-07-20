24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
3 shot, 1 fatally in East Chatham, police say

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Sunday, July 20, 2025 10:54AM
3 shot, 1 fatally at East Chatham, police say
A 24-year-old man died at the hospital from gunshot wounds, police say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a deadly shooting near a South Side strip mall.

The shooting happened on Saturday night at about 11:49 p.m. on 87th Street near Lafayette Avenue, police said.

Investigators said an unknown offender pulled out a firearm and started shooting toward people who were outside.

Chicago police said three people were shot.

A 24-year-old man was shot and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the head; she was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A man, also 24, was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to an area hospital where is expected to be OK.

No one is in custody.

