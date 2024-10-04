Alexander Villa 3rd defendant charged in murder of Clifton Lewis to have charges dropped

Man released from prison after conviction overturned in 2011 murder of CPD Officer Clifton Lewis

Alexander Villa was released from prison Thursday, after his conviction was overturned in the 2011 murder of Chicago police Officer Clifton Lewis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was first incarcerated 11 years ago was released Thursday, after his conviction for murdering a Chicago police officer was overturned.

Alexander Villa walked out of Lawrence Correctional Center downstate into the arms of his family.

A judge overturned Villa's conviction Wednesday for the shooting death of Officer Clifton Lewis, when he was working as a security guard in 2011.

Two of his co-defendants previously had their convictions thrown out.

Villa asked a judge to overturn his life sentence, handed down a little over a year ago, based on allegations that prosecutors hid crucial evidence that would've proven his innocence.

"There's two victims in this situation. You have a person who was wrongfully incarcerated for something he didn't do. And you have a family that is suffering the loss of their loved one. No one wins," Villa's sister Melissa said.

Lewis' sister said this all feels unjust and unfair to their family. She asked: If these three men didn't kill her brother, who did?

The officer's family now wants his case to be picked back up so they can find out who killed Clifton Lewis.

The question now is whether Villa can be re-indicted.

"The winner of the state's attorney's race, who we expect to be Judge O'Neil Burke, absolutely needs to pledge publicly that she is going to re-indict and re-try this case as soon as she is in office. If not, she will not have FOP support," FOP President John Catanzara said.