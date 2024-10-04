WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man released from prison after conviction overturned in 2011 murder of CPD Officer Clifton Lewis

Alexander Villa 3rd defendant charged in murder of Clifton Lewis to have charges dropped

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 4, 2024 12:15AM
Man released after conviction overturned in CPD officer's death
Alexander Villa was released from prison Thursday, after his conviction was overturned in the 2011 murder of Chicago police Officer Clifton Lewis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was first incarcerated 11 years ago was released Thursday, after his conviction for murdering a Chicago police officer was overturned.

Alexander Villa walked out of Lawrence Correctional Center downstate into the arms of his family.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A judge overturned Villa's conviction Wednesday for the shooting death of Officer Clifton Lewis, when he was working as a security guard in 2011.

Two of his co-defendants previously had their convictions thrown out.

Villa asked a judge to overturn his life sentence, handed down a little over a year ago, based on allegations that prosecutors hid crucial evidence that would've proven his innocence.

"There's two victims in this situation. You have a person who was wrongfully incarcerated for something he didn't do. And you have a family that is suffering the loss of their loved one. No one wins," Villa's sister Melissa said.

Lewis' sister said this all feels unjust and unfair to their family. She asked: If these three men didn't kill her brother, who did?

The officer's family now wants his case to be picked back up so they can find out who killed Clifton Lewis.

The question now is whether Villa can be re-indicted.

"The winner of the state's attorney's race, who we expect to be Judge O'Neil Burke, absolutely needs to pledge publicly that she is going to re-indict and re-try this case as soon as she is in office. If not, she will not have FOP support," FOP President John Catanzara said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW