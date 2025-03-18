Elementary student found shot to death in North Lawndale identified by medical examiner

A 13-year-old elementary student was found dead only after his mother reported him missing. Nobody called 911 to report the shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old who was found shot to death on Monday has been identified.

The boy was found shot in the head at about 2:10 a.m. in the backyard of an apartment building in the 1500-block of South Kildare Avenue.

The medical examiner later identified him as Amari Williams, a student at Mason Elementary School in North Lawndale.

24th Ward Alderwoman Monique Scott said nobody called 911 to report the gunfire.

It is unknown how long Williams was injured before police found him dead.

The area used to be a ShotSpotter location, until last September, when the city ended it's contract with the gun shot detection company.

Area Four detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

