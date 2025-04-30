24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Employee shot to death at Austin grocery store identified by officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 30, 2025 2:01PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the city's West Side on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened at about 11:35 a.m. at Sanford Foods grocery store in the 500-block of Laramie Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police said at least one gunman walked into the store and shot a 32-year-old man in the head and chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said.

37th Ward Alderwoman Emma Mitts said the victim was an employee of the grocery store.

He was identified as Armontye Alexander, 32, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Mitts said the attack appeared to be a targeted shooting.

"This is unconsciously unacceptable, and it must stop. Far too many Chicagoans succumb to various violent street-related incidents every year," Mitts said in a statement.

Chicago police said nobody is in custody.

"I offer my deepest condolences, blessings and sympathy to the family, friends, and co-workers over the senseless loss of their valued person," Mitts said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW