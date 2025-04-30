Employee shot to death at Austin grocery store identified by officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the city's West Side on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The shooting happened at about 11:35 a.m. at Sanford Foods grocery store in the 500-block of Laramie Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police said at least one gunman walked into the store and shot a 32-year-old man in the head and chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said.

37th Ward Alderwoman Emma Mitts said the victim was an employee of the grocery store.

He was identified as Armontye Alexander, 32, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Mitts said the attack appeared to be a targeted shooting.

"This is unconsciously unacceptable, and it must stop. Far too many Chicagoans succumb to various violent street-related incidents every year," Mitts said in a statement.

Chicago police said nobody is in custody.

"I offer my deepest condolences, blessings and sympathy to the family, friends, and co-workers over the senseless loss of their valued person," Mitts said.

