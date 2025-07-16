Artis Restaurant and Lounge in River North closing after 4 killed in mass shooting

The Artis Restaurant an Lounge in River North is closing its doors after a deadly mass shooting last month.

The Artis Restaurant an Lounge in River North is closing its doors after a deadly mass shooting last month.

The Artis Restaurant an Lounge in River North is closing its doors after a deadly mass shooting last month.

The Artis Restaurant an Lounge in River North is closing its doors after a deadly mass shooting last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The River North restaurant that was the scene of a recent mass shooting is closing its doors.

ArtIs announced the closing in an Instagram post.

The owners saying, "It is with a heavy heart but clear mind that we announce the closing of Art Is Restaurant and Lounge."

SEE ALSO | $10K reward offered for information after 18 shot, 4 killed in River North mass shooting

Earlier this month, four people were killed in a shooting after a mix tape release party.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood