Artis Restaurant and Lounge in River North closing after 4 killed in mass shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The River North restaurant that was the scene of a recent mass shooting is closing its doors.
ArtIs announced the closing in an Instagram post.
The owners saying, "It is with a heavy heart but clear mind that we announce the closing of Art Is Restaurant and Lounge."
Earlier this month, four people were killed in a shooting after a mix tape release party.
Police are still looking for the shooter.
