Artis Restaurant and Lounge in River North closing after 4 killed in mass shooting

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 9:58AM
The Artis Restaurant an Lounge in River North is closing its doors after a deadly mass shooting last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The River North restaurant that was the scene of a recent mass shooting is closing its doors.

ArtIs announced the closing in an Instagram post.

The owners saying, "It is with a heavy heart but clear mind that we announce the closing of Art Is Restaurant and Lounge."

Earlier this month, four people were killed in a shooting after a mix tape release party.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

